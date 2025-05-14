United Way Of Hunterdon County Offers Free Youth Mental Health Training To Address Escalating Youth Mental Health Crisis

Learn how to support teens in crisis-free Youth Mental Health First Aid training for parents, coaches, and volunteers who care about youth well-being.

- Jennifer Thompson, CEOFLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Way of Hunterdon County is stepping up to confront the youth mental health crisis by offering a free Youth Mental Health First Aid training on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 20 Fulper Road, Flemington, NJ. This vital, evidence-based course is designed for adults who regularly interact with young people and want to better understand how to support youth experiencing emotional distress, mental health challenges, or substance use issues.The training, open to the public at no cost, will equip participants with the knowledge to identify warning signs, understand adolescent development and mental health, and apply a 5-step action plan to help youth in both crisis and non-crisis situations.“We are facing a national emergency when it comes to youth mental health,” said Jennifer Thompson, MSW and CEO of United Way of Hunterdon County.“According to the CDC, nearly 3 in 5 teenage girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021-a 60% increase over the past decade. Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10–24. These statistics are devastating-and they demand action.”The Surgeon General's 2021 Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health and subsequent reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics have declared the state of youth mental health a national crisis. As Thompson emphasizes,“We need more people trained to notice the signs, to listen without judgment, and to guide youth toward appropriate support. Parents, coaches, scout leaders, mentors-every adult has a role to play.”Who Should Attend:. Parents and guardians. Sports coaches and referees. Volunteer youth leaders and mentors. Educators and afterschool program staff. Clergy and faith-based youth workers“No one expects a parent or coach to be a mental health professional,” said Thompson.“But anyone can be trained in Mental Health First Aid. This course helps adults recognize when a teen is struggling and respond effectively.”Why It Matters:. 42% of high school students reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless in the past year.. 22% seriously considered suicide, and 10% attempted it (CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 2021).. LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth face even higher rates of anxiety, depression, and trauma.Register Now:Spots are limited. Registration is required.Participants will leave with actionable knowledge and a nationally recognized certification in Youth Mental Health First Aid. No prior experience is necessary.“Just like CPR saves lives, Mental Health First Aid can too,” said Thompson.“Together, we can create a community where every young person feels seen, supported, and safe.”

