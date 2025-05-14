Hanacon 2025 Launches In The DMV With A Full Day Of Anime, Art, And Asian Pop Culture

HanaCon Anime, Art, & Asian Pop Culture Convention. Industry Guests, Makers Market, Cosplay Contest, Panels, Workshops, Gamers Lounge, Maid Café, Performances, Dance, Anime Screenings & More!

The DMV's newest anime and Asian pop culture convention kicks off June 7 in Silver Spring with special guests, live shows, and fan-focused fun.

- Theresa Bean, Con-Chair, CEO, and Founder of HanaConSILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The DMV's anime and Asian pop culture scene is about to bloom! HanaCon 2025 , a brand-new convention celebrating anime, art, and Asian culture, will make its debut on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Silver Spring Civic Building in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.Fans of all ages are invited to come together for a full day of immersive programming, live performances, cosplay, special guests, and unforgettable community vibes-just steps from public transit, great food, and the heart of the Washington, DC metro area.Event DetailsHanaCon 2025Saturday, June 7, 2025Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910(Note: GPS may list as 8525 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910)This accessible venue is surrounded by restaurants, shopping, and transit access via Metro and MARC, making it the ideal location for a regional celebration of fandom and culture.Tickets and PricingAll prices valid through June 6, 2025. At-the-door registration will be higher, so be sure to register early!VIP Patron Badge – $75.00Includes adult badge perks, exclusive swag, and a VIP-only Maid Café session. Limited availability.Adult (18+) – 15% group discount when purchasing five or more tickets.Continuing Education Badge – For students in college, trade school, or alternative education programs. Proof required.Public Servant Badge – Available for educators, healthcare workers, first responders, military, veterans, nonprofit workers, and government employees. Proof required.Youth/Teen (13–17) – Must display youth ribbon and be accompanied by an adult at registration.Group Youth/Teen (13–17) – Available to groups of 10 or more. One free chaperone per 10 participants.Child (6–12) – Must be accompanied by an adult and wear a“Child” ribbon at all times.Child (5 and under) – FreeMust be accompanied by an adult and wear a“Child” ribbon at all times.What to ExpectHanaCon brings a full lineup of anime, cosplay, Asian arts, and pop culture programming to the DMV. Attendees can enjoy:Live cultural performances from Chin Daiko (Japanese Taiko drumming) and the Golden Phoenix Dragon and Lion Dance Team ( Chinese Lion Dancing)Guest panels and signings with voice actors and artistsCosplay contests and photo opsGaming lounge and creator workshopsMakers market featuring artists, vendors, and indie creatorsThemed Maid Café experienceAll-ages celebration party with music and entertainmentAnd much more!Special GuestsMeet and connect with creators and community icons, including:Celeste Perez – Voice Actor (Laid-Back Camp, Horimiya, The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent)Tiana Camacho – Voice Actor (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Street Fighter)Martha Harms – Voice Actor (Borderlands, Pokémon, Assassination Classroom)Mark Kistler – Emmy Award-winning host of PBS's Imagination StationJeff Brennan – Animator and comic book artist (Courage the Cowardly Dog, Bart Simpson Comics)Tranquil Ashes – Cosplayer, MC, and community builderCosplay Contest Judges: Fire Lily, ChibiTifa, Jinafiire, and VIOLETTEVERSEDJ TaylorSenpai – Live DJ setDestinyDolls Photography – Official guest photographerCelebrate with UsClose out the day at the First HanaCon Celebration Party, an all-ages event filled with music, cosplay, and community. It's the perfect way to wrap up a day of fandom fun!About HanaConHanaCon is an anime, arts, and Asian pop culture convention founded on creativity, inclusion, and community connection. Whether you're a longtime fan or attending your first con, HanaCon offers a welcoming space to explore culture, meet fellow fans, and celebrate what you love.Stay ConnectedVisit for tickets, full programming details, and guest announcements .Follow updates, giveaways, and behind-the-scenes content via

