Kerala: Passionate And Creative Side Of Men In Khaki

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) The men in khaki - Kerala Police officials, who are often seen as tough personalities, also have a passionate and creative aspect, which came to the fore with two top officials making a mark in the Malayalam film industry.

S- Additional Director General of Police, apart from his busy policing job, also finds time for his musical journey, which has now transcended a few borders.

The other prominent cultural personality who has also made a mark apart from being an upright police official is 51-year-old Sunil G. Cherukadavu, holding the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and presently in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is now an accomplished lyricist and has had success both in the film industry and otherwise.

Speaking to IANS, Sreejith said that by now he has sung songs in Malayalam films, and a few films are yet to be released.

"The problem is that there is very little time at my disposal to explore my passion- singing, as my job is primary, and hence, passion takes a back seat. But despite that, I try my best to do justice to my passion. I have a classical musical event next month, where I will join luminaries from the field," said Sreejith, who is also known for his policing brain, which has come in handy in resolving many cases.

Cherukadavu told IANS that right from his college days, he used to pen his thoughts. He shared that while working as a Circle Inspector in the state capital district many years back, a request came to write a song for a school.

"It was my first one and I am hugely thankful to musician Parthasarathy Master who gave me the due support and confidence. Since then, I have had no reason to look back and by now have written over 200 pieces, mostly songs and poems," said Cherukadavu.

"By now, I have written lyrics for a few Malayalam films and was very happy that Sreejith Sir agreed to sing my song. A few films for which I have written the lyrics are due for release. Since my job requires a good amount of travel, I run my imagination wild and get the fodder for my lyrics during that time," added Cherukadavu.

Meanwhile, Sreejith, who, after a brief stint in a non-policing job, has returned to the Police Headquarters, said he has already moved the papers to ensure a Police orchestra team is set, as there are quite a few talented men in Khaki, whose talents have to be utilised.

"The Himachal Pradesh Police has very pro-active programmes for taking the creative talents of its force, and I am confident that very soon, the Kerala Police also will nurture and promote in-house talents," added Sreejith.