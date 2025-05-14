BOĆE Unveils Quantum Beverage Tech That Gives Drinks Smooth Taste

Boce

Patented Frequency Technology Offers Refined Drinking Experience-No Chemicals, No Additives

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Imagine making your $10 bottle of wine taste like a $50 vintage-without adding a drop. BOĆE is a patented, quantum-based technology that's shaking up the beverage industry by transforming the taste, texture, and aroma of any liquid. The result is a noticeably smoother, flavor enhanced, and more enjoyable drinking experience.Globally, the premium spirits market is projected to grow 10.4% by 2029. Consumers have gotten accustomed to higher-quality products, however, uncertain economic times have led to more restrictive non-essential spending. 55% of consumers have cut back already in 2023 and 33% spend time looking for bargains.Vetted by the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense, their new patent guarantees an in-person 95% taste enhancement approval rating by those who try the technology on their beverages. Developed by holistic physician Dr. Drew Karp, DC, FIAMA, BOCE uses a nature-inspired, frequency encoding process rooted in quantum physics to balance and enhance beverages-from spirits to sports drinks. Using a technology called quantum tunneling, encoded frequencies pass through the container (glass, can, or cup) and interact with the beverage, enhancing it at the molecular level. The result: a noticeably smoother, cleaner, and more aromatic drink.“The moment it touches the palate, the difference is night and day - smoother, rounder, and velvety. Oxygenation brings out a more balanced, elegant, and polished profile, softening the edges while enhancing delicate fruit and spice notes. The bitter aftertaste disappears, leaving a cleaner, more exquisite finish with a refined aroma that's both enhanced and gentler,” said a Miami-based sommelier after tasting a $15 red wine enhanced by BOĆE.Highlights:95% of consumers in live tests prefer drinks treated with BOĆE.1% return rate on e-commerce sales.Validated by lab results showing reduced fusel oils and oxidative byproducts.Used by manufacturers like a Mezcal company in Mexico, integrating BOĆE 's technology via label at point of bottling.Reviewed by both the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense prior to patent issuance.Evolved from a 'coaster' to a credit card size and“label” that manufacturers use at the time of manufacturing. Simply have the file and include the inside label at printing time. No extra steps.Originally created to support patient health in Dr. Karp's wellness practice, BOĆE was designed to neutralize the destabilizing effects of processed beverages on the human body. It has since evolved into a sleek, credit-card-sized product and label that empowers consumers and producers alike to experience premium beverages at every price point.How It Works:Simply place your beverage on the BOĆE card for 3 minutes. (If you are enhancing an entire bottle of wine, it needs 10 minutes)For manufacturers, the technology can be embedded in the packaging.The frequencies refine the flavor profile, reduce bitterness, and enhance the aroma without any chemical alteration.“We're at the beginning of a new category in the beverage world-one that merges science, wellness, and taste,” says Dr. Karp.“This is not just about wine or whiskey. It's about helping the body process what we drink more efficiently and enjoyably. BOCE, the nature-inspired, patented, card, labels and coasters that offer taste-enhancing frequencies and interact with the liquid by an energy transfer process or technology. Simply put, frequencies can pass through solid objects like a glass, cup, mug, can. It's called quantum tunneling. BOĆE discovered the exact frequencies that transform any beverage to taste like the very best version of itself. (A new technology not known to 99.99%)”Co-founder Peri Basel says,“We saw time and again how processed beverages – bottled water, coffee, energy and hydration drinks, wine, spirits, had a dysregulating effect upon the human body. The unique QR code was uniquely created to enhance and bring forth the flavor profile. The patented frequencies and QR code work together and seamlessly to make any beverage the very best version of itself.”Last year, she introduced BOĆE to a wider audience on the competitive series Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars. To find out more about the patented BOĆE Technology and witness the magic for yourself, visit or search for them on Amazon, Gary's Wine, or Thegrommet.About BOĆE:Founded in 2021, BOĆE is a leading innovator in the beverage industry, leveraging Quantum Physics principles to enhance the taste and quality of drinks. With its flagship products, the BOĆE Coaster, Card and BOĆE Label, the company is committed to revolutionizing the drinking experience and empowering consumers to enjoy beverages like never before.More about Dr. Drew Karp, DC, FIAMADr. Drew Karp, a holistic physician with 37 years experience in private practice, consistently saw that the highly processed beverages his patients were drinking were not supporting their health recovery. He made it his mission to come up with a universal, cost-effective solution to make all beverages body friendly without adding any ingredients. With Dr. Karp's experience incorporating quantum mechanics in his practice, he knew that frequencies and wavelengths can and do travel through solid matter. And so the BOĆE Coaster was born.Dr Karp also found, this one-of-a-kind frequency and wavelength noticeably enhanced the taste, flavor-profile, aroma and texture of alcoholic beverages. They become noticeably smoother, flavors and notes brought forth, acidity reduced and simply a more enjoyable drinking experience was created. The BOCE coaster is being marketed as the first of its kind taste and flavor-profile enhancer.To learn more or take the BOĆE Challenge, visit:Watch reactions: Instagram | YouTube

