403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Leader Meets Trump
(MENAFN) Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa landed in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, as confirmed by a statement from the Syrian presidency.
His visit precedes a scheduled meeting with U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
A representative from the White House previously indicated that President Trump had consented to a discussion with al-Sharaa during the latter’s Saudi visit on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump declared he would initiate the removal of what he described as “brutal and crippling” American sanctions on Syria.
He explained that this step was intended to give Syria “a chance at greatness.”
Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday marked the beginning of a diplomatic tour of the Gulf region, which will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
This trip represents his first substantial foreign engagement since assuming the presidency.
The new leadership in Syria is advocating for broad global and regional backing to assist the nation in recovering from the damage left behind by former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
After the collapse of Assad’s regime, the interim government highlighted that ongoing sanctions from both the United States and the European Union present significant barriers to reconstruction and redevelopment.
While certain restrictions targeting specific industries have been loosened in the past by the U.S. and EU, this proposed move would be the first full-scale reversal of sanctions since their imposition in 2011.
Syria’s transitional leadership was established in January, following the regime’s disintegration.
Bashar al-Assad, who had governed the nation for almost a quarter of a century, fled to Russia in December.
His departure marked the conclusion of the Baath Party’s reign, which had started in 1963.
His visit precedes a scheduled meeting with U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
A representative from the White House previously indicated that President Trump had consented to a discussion with al-Sharaa during the latter’s Saudi visit on Wednesday.
Speaking at the 2025 Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh, Trump declared he would initiate the removal of what he described as “brutal and crippling” American sanctions on Syria.
He explained that this step was intended to give Syria “a chance at greatness.”
Trump’s arrival in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday marked the beginning of a diplomatic tour of the Gulf region, which will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
This trip represents his first substantial foreign engagement since assuming the presidency.
The new leadership in Syria is advocating for broad global and regional backing to assist the nation in recovering from the damage left behind by former President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.
After the collapse of Assad’s regime, the interim government highlighted that ongoing sanctions from both the United States and the European Union present significant barriers to reconstruction and redevelopment.
While certain restrictions targeting specific industries have been loosened in the past by the U.S. and EU, this proposed move would be the first full-scale reversal of sanctions since their imposition in 2011.
Syria’s transitional leadership was established in January, following the regime’s disintegration.
Bashar al-Assad, who had governed the nation for almost a quarter of a century, fled to Russia in December.
His departure marked the conclusion of the Baath Party’s reign, which had started in 1963.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment