Harshvardhan Rane To Juggle Between Psychology Exams, Film Shoot In June

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology (Honours), is all set to multitask between his exams and shoot for his upcoming film in June.

Harshvardhan took to Instagram stories, where he shared snippets of his study routine as he was writing down the lectures. In the clip, the actor is seen writing lectures.

For the caption he wrote:“#Psychology #Honours exam in June , shoot bhi in June” along with a facepalm emoji.

The actor will next be seen in the tentatively titled Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri. He will be seen alongside actress Sonam Bajwa in the movie.

In other news, the actor on May 13 shared a post featuring his“Sanam Teri Kasam” poster sans his Pakistani co-star Mawra Hocane. The post had“Removed from the film that made her Mawra Hocane Erased by the nation she forgot to respect.”

Harshvardhan captioned it:“...National Weeding.”

On May 12, he responded to Mawra's targeted attack amidst Indo-Pak escalations Harshvardhan and Mawra engaged in a heated social media exchange over love for their respective countries.

On Sunday, Harshvardhan gave a solid rebuttal to his 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor Mawra after her recent statement which directly was targeted against the Indian actor..

She had said,“Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy. While our nations are at war, this is what you come up with? A PR statement to get attention? What a pity”.

In his response, the actor seemed very measured yet pointed. The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote,“That sounded like an attempt at personal attack. Fortunately, I have tolerance to overlook such attempts - but have zero tolerance for any attack on my nation's dignity. An Indian farmer would pluck out the unwanted weed from his crop, its called WEEDING, the farmer doesn't need a PR team for this act, it's called common sense (sic)”.

The actor further mentioned that he merely said anything that would offend the actress, and he was well within his rights to decline a project that he doesn't deem correct to be a part of under certain situations.