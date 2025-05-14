Ludhiana Textile Industry To Gain From India UK Trade Deal
Amit Jain, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, described the FTA as a "win-win" for both nations. Highlighting the impact on Punjab's industrial hubs, he said, "Ludhiana's textile and manufacturing sectors will benefit significantly. The removal of tariffs gives our exporters a much-needed competitive edge."
Previously, countries like Bangladesh enjoyed preferential access to the UK market, putting Indian exporters at a disadvantage.“This FTA levels the playing field. Now Indian manufacturers can compete on equal terms,” Jain added.
The agreement not only eliminates tariffs on a wide range of goods and services but also encourages joint ventures and technology partnerships between UK and Indian firms. "This is more than just a trade deal-it's a strategic step toward innovation and quality enhancement," said Jain.
SC Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), echoed these views.“Our exporters faced duties between 5% and 25%. With duty-free access, Indian products will now be far more competitive in the UK,” he noted.
Ralhan urged Indian industry to scale up production to take full advantage of the new opportunities.“We must ramp up manufacturing and exports to fully leverage this golden opportunity,” he emphasized.
Looking ahead, industrialists are hopeful that a similar FTA with the European Union will follow, opening access to an even broader market.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment