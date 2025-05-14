Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trading Update Q1 2025: Steady First Quarter Performance And Full-Year Outlook Confirmed


2025-05-14 01:16:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights first quarter 2025

  • Solid start of the year with group turnover at 993 million euros, up 10% compared to 900 million euros a year ago
  • Orderbook remains at a healthy level at 7.6 billion euros, compared to 7.5 billion euros a year ago, excluding orderbook Havfram
  • Management reaffirms guidance for the year for turnover and EBITDA margin at least in line with last year
  • Subsequent to quarter end, DEME has acquired Havfram, a Norwegian offshore wind contractor, supporting DEME's ambition to expand its footprint in the offshore wind energy market and bolster its competitive edge in turbine and foundation installations.

