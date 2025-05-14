Preclinical Insights Into Dosing For First-In-Human In Vivo Liver-Directed Gene Therapy For MMA Delivered In An Oral Presentation At The ASGCT Annual Meeting
Genespire is a biotechnology company, developing off-the-shelf gene therapies based on immune shielded lentiviral vectors (ISLVs) for pediatric patients affected by genetic diseases. ISLVs are designed to be used intravenously and allow the life-long production of the therapy directly from the patient's liver. Genespire is initially advancing therapeutic programs in inherited metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Based in Milan, Italy, Genespire was founded in March 2020 by the gene therapy pioneer Prof. Luigi Naldini and Dr. Alessio Cantore, the Fondazione Telethon, and Ospedale San Raffaele. Genespire is a spin-out of SR-Tiget, a world leading cell and gene therapy research institute. Find out more about us at .
MMA is a rare, genetic metabolic disorder most frequently caused by a faulty gene coding for the mitochondrial enzyme methylmalonyl-coA mutase (MUT). People with this condition are unable to break down and use certain proteins and fats found in food and, as a result, circulating methylmalonic acid accumulates in the body, causing damage to the brain, liver, kidneys, and other organs. At present there are no disease-targeted drugs approved for MMA, and affected patients suffer high levels of morbidity and have a heavily reduced life expectancy.
