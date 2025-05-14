KU Postpones All Exams Till May 18

In a notification issued by the Assistant Controller (Conduct), the university stated that revised dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon and made available on the official website.

The University of Kashmir on Monday has announced that regular classwork across all its campuses will resume on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, bringing an end to the recent academic suspension.

In an official statement issued on Monday, university authorities clarified that while most students are expected to return to classes starting Wednesday, students residing in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and those coming from outside the Union Territory will be granted additional time. They may rejoin from Monday, May 19, 2025, to accommodate travel or safety concerns.

