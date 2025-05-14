Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KU Postpones All Exams Till May 18

KU Postpones All Exams Till May 18


2025-05-14 01:09:18
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir University on Tuesday announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled up to and including May 18, 2025.

In a notification issued by the Assistant Controller (Conduct), the university stated that revised dates for the postponed exams will be announced soon and made available on the official website.

The University of Kashmir on Monday has announced that regular classwork across all its campuses will resume on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, bringing an end to the recent academic suspension.
In an official statement issued on Monday, university authorities clarified that while most students are expected to return to classes starting Wednesday, students residing in border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and those coming from outside the Union Territory will be granted additional time. They may rejoin from Monday, May 19, 2025, to accommodate travel or safety concerns.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Read Also Kashmir University Postpones All Exams Scheduled Till 10 May University Of Kashmir Declares BA LLB 10th Semester Results

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14052025000215011059ID1109546026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search