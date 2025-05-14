China Successfully Launch Shiyan-19 Satellite To Test Communication Technologies
China has successfully launched the Shiyan-19 communications satellite into orbit, marking another step in the country's ongoing efforts to advance its space technology. The mission is aimed at testing and verifying next-generation communication systems, Azernews reports.
The launch took place at 02:09 Beijing time (22:09 Monday Baku time) from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province. It was conducted using a Long March 3C (Changzheng-3C or CZ-3C) launch vehicle. This marks the 575th launch of a Long March series rocket, underscoring China's growing presence in orbital operations.
The CZ-3C is a three-stage rocket with a 4.2-meter diameter payload fairing and a total length of 55.6 meters. It is capable of delivering up to 3.9 tons of payload to sun-synchronous orbit and up to 8 tons to low Earth orbit. The Shiyan-19 mission is the 167th for CZ-3 series rockets and the 8th launch of this model in 2025.
China is rapidly advancing its national space program with a strong focus on meteorological, telecommunications, and navigation satellites. It is also investing in lunar exploration, asteroid missions, and a future Mars sample return. The Chinese space station, Tiangong, remains operational and is designed as a hub for international cooperation. In 2024, China completed a record-breaking 68 space launches, further solidifying its role as a global space power.
The name "Shiyan" translates to“experiment,” and the Shiyan satellite series is often used for classified or experimental technology demonstrations. While official details about Shiyan-19's specific capabilities remain limited, experts believe it may be testing advanced frequency bands, high-speed data transmission, or technologies relevant to China's upcoming 6G communications infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment