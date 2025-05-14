Drone Strikes Hit Russian Tank, Howitzer, And Ammo Trucks In Donetsk Region
According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.
Video: Ivan Franko Group telegram page
“The drone operators of Ivan Franko Group's unit have shown an impressive result in destroying enemy vehicles and infantry. This time, the drone pilots hit an enemy Ural truck with a BC and several other Russian army trucks, a howitzer, infantrymen, as well as the occupiers' communications and communications equipment,” the statement reads.Read also: War update: 124 clashes in past 24 hours, Pokrovsk, Kursk sectors remain hottest spots
As noted by the Khortytsia unit,“the final chord of the damage was a Russian tank that tried to escape from the UAV operators.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the southern direction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Primexbt Expands MT5 Offering With Over 100 New Trading Instruments
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
CommentsNo comment