Drone Strikes Hit Russian Tank, Howitzer, And Ammo Trucks In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of the Ivan Franko Group's unmanned aerial vehicle unit have hit a tank, a howitzer and trucks with ammunition of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

Video: Ivan Franko Group telegram page

“The drone operators of Ivan Franko Group's unit have shown an impressive result in destroying enemy vehicles and infantry. This time, the drone pilots hit an enemy Ural truck with a BC and several other Russian army trucks, a howitzer, infantrymen, as well as the occupiers' communications and communications equipment,” the statement reads.

As noted by the Khortytsia unit,“the final chord of the damage was a Russian tank that tried to escape from the UAV operators.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in the southern direction.