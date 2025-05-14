NATO Foreign Ministers' Summit Starts Today In Antalya

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A two-day informal summit of NATO foreign ministers starts today in Belek, Antalya province, in southern Turkey.

“An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will be held in Antalya on May 14-15, 2025,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced.

The main issues to be discussed at the meeting in Antalya will be the Alliance's security priorities, including increased investment in defense by Allies, and ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will make a statement to the press tomorrow, May 15, at 08:15 local time (same time as Kyiv), his press conference will take place at 13:00.

The informal summit of foreign ministers in Antalya takes place shortly before the North Atlantic Alliance summit, which will be hosted by the Dutch city of The Hague on June 24-26. The United States will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 9, at the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum, Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine Patrick Turner said that NATO's priorities, including those to be discussed at the summit in The Hague next month, are defense spending, the defense industry and Ukraine.

As you know, the summit in Antalya is taking place in parallel with an attempt to start the process of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war: establishing a ceasefire and starting peace talks. Ukraine and its allies insist on this format. On May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara for a visit. As part of a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both presidents will be ready to arrive in Istanbul on Thursday for a meeting announced earlier by the Russian leader for direct talks with Ukraine.

