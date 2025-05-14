Raffles Jaipur Honoured In Condé Nast Traveller's 2025 Hot List

403
Raffles Jaipur Honoured In Condé Nast Traveller's 2025 Hot List
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, April 2025 – Raffles Jaipur is honoured to be featured in Condé Nast Traveller's prestigious 2025 Hot List, the brand's definitive annual guide to the world's most exceptional new hotels. Recognised in both the global feature "The Best New Hotels in the World: 2025 Hot List" and the regional spotlight "The Best New Hotels in Asia" this dual honour marks a defining moment for the newly opened hotel, placing it firmly on the global luxury travel map.
"This dual recognition from Condé Nast Traveller is a defining moment for Raffles Jaipur," said Binny Sebastian, General Manager. "To be featured among the best new hotels in both the global and Asia editions is a proud affirmation of what this property represents-heritage, hospitality, and artistry woven together with purpose. This recognition affirms the hard work and dedication of our team, and the heartfelt vision behind the hotel's creation. We are honoured to be part of a list that celebrates hotels not only for their luxury, but for their ability to move and inspire."
Celebrating its 29th edition this year, the Hot List is curated by Condé Nast Traveller's editors following a year-long global exploration to identify properties that are not only beautifully designed and exceptionally run but also deliver a deep emotional experience to their guests. Raffles Jaipur stood out for its seamless blend of regal heritage and modern-day sophistication-delivering what Condé Nast Traveller calls an experience that brings a modern-day palace to life.
Located on the serene outskirts of Jaipur, the fifty-key Raffles Jaipur draws architectural inspiration from the palaces of the region's royal women. Guests are invited to indulge in the refined elegance of the Writers Bar, where Raffles Jaipur upholds the brand's distinguished literary legacy. This timeless space, steeped in heritage, offers an exquisite setting for both intimate conversations and creative inspiration.
As described by Condé Nast Traveller, the hotel "unfurls the farther you walk in, much like the secluded ladies' quarters of yore." The main wing is anchored around an atrium framed by towering palm trees, with live evening ragas performed by classical musicians, evoking a mood of regal serenity. In addition to these serene surroundings, guests can enjoy world-class Butler service, where every need is thoughtfully anticipated, ensuring a truly personalised stay.
In addition to being included in both the global and Asia Hot List features, Raffles Jaipur was also spotlighted in Condé Nast Traveller's official editorial announcement of the 2025 Hot List winners, underscoring the property's standout status in this year's global selection of luxury openings.
Raffles Jaipur's inclusion in the 2025 Hot List reaffirms its place on the world stage-not just as a hotel, but as an immersive cultural journey designed to enchant, inspire, and endure. From bespoke Butler service to culinary delights and rejuvenating spa experiences, every detail at Raffles Jaipur is crafted to ensure that guests leave with lasting memories of a truly exceptional stay.
About Raffles
Founded in Singapore in 1887, Raffles Hotels, Resorts and Residences are places where ideas are born, history is made and stories and legends are created. At each landmark address, distinguished guests and residents will find a world of elegance and enchanted glamour, where Raffles' renowned legacy of gracious service knows no bounds. As the authentic heart of a destination, Raffles champions fine art and design, and fosters culture in all its forms, guiding guests to make discoveries in their own time and way. Raffles' commitment to local communities is expressed through diverse initiatives with a unified mission to actively support the arts and the environment. From one generation to the next, visitors arrive as guests, leave as friends, and return as family. Raffles can be found in key international locations including Singapore, Paris, London, Boston, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha, Maldives, Udaipur, Phnom Penh and Bali, among others; with flagship openings upcoming in Sentosa, Singapore and Jaipur, India. Raffles is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties 10,000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities and flexible workspaces throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
