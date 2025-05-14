Another Strong Operational Quarter For Mowi

The first quarter of 2025 brought increased revenues and results for Mowi compared with the same quarter last year, on strong biological and operational performance, along with improved volumes and cost.

“So far, 2025 has been a very good year operationally and biologically which has resulted in high harvest volumes combined with seasonally record-high biomass in sea,” said Mowi CEO, Ivan Vindheim.

Volume growth across the value chain is one of Mowi's strategic pillars. The company harvested 108,000 tonnes in the quarter representing growth of 12% compared with last year. Mowi is maintaining its harvest volume guidance for 2025 of 530,000 tonnes, equivalent to annual growth of 6%. This is supported by seasonally record-high biomass in sea with 11% growth year-on-year. Taking into consideration the recent agreement to increase its ownership of Nova Sea from 49% to 95%, Mowi expects to harvest 600,000 tonnes next year.

“Seawater production went very well in the first quarter, with improved growth, survival rates, feed conversion ratio and superior share,” Vindheim said.

As recently as 2018, Mowi's harvest volumes were 375,000 tonnes, hence the company will have grown its farming volumes by 155,000 tonnes by the end of 2025, which is equivalent to a CAGR of 5.1% versus a projected CAGR for the industry of 3.3%. This comprises mainly organic growth, and Mowi still has further organic growth initiatives that are expected to contribute to additional volume growth.

Mowi Consumer Products, the group's value-added business, had yet another strong quarter on good operational performance and high volumes.

“Demand for salmon was good in the quarter and downstream earnings improved in Europe, Americas and Asia. At the same time, however, high supply growth put pressure on market prices,” Vindheim said.

Global supply growth in the first quarter was as much as 13% in Europe and 8% globally, an effect that should be seen as a one-off correction following three years of challenging biology. Mowi expects supply growth to be 6% in 2025, before returning to trend growth of around 2-3% thereafter because of regulatory constraints.

Mowi Feed also had a strong quarter with record-high earnings and sold volumes for a first quarter.

“Mowi's own feed continues to perform very well, constituting a crucially important contributing factor to our harvest volume growth of recent years,” said Vindheim.

Mowi's Board has decided to pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.70 per share.

