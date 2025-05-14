Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Notice Of Annual General Meeting 4 June 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mowi ASA's Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 June 2025 at 11:00 CET as a digital meeting. The notice including agenda for the meeting and selected appendices are attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent today to all shareholders.

The notice with complete appendices will be made available on Mowi's website, .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





