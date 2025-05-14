Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend


2025-05-14 12:47:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 13 May 2025 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 22 May 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 23 May 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 26 May 2025. The expected payment date is 3 June 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


