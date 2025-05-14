Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend
Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 22 May 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 23 May 2025. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 26 May 2025. The expected payment date is 3 June 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
