Intouchcx Global COO Dishant Bhojwani Honored With Grand Stevie® For Innovative Customer Service & Thought Leadership

IntouchCX Global Chief Operating Officer Dishant Bhojwani Honored with Prestigious Grand Stevie® for Innovative Customer Service & Thought Leadership

CAIRO, EGYPT, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IntouchCX proved once again that great leadership fuels great brands, collecting 12 honors at the 2025 Asia‐Pacific StevieAwards and securing the coveted Grand Stevie for Customer Service Leadership. The top‐scoring nomination was awarded to Dishant Bhojwani, Global Chief Operating Officer, who also earned:Gold Stevie – Most Innovative Customer Service Executive of the YearSilver Stevie – Most Innovative Leader of the YearSilver Stevie – Most Innovative Thought Leader of the YearThe Gold Stevie-winning entry was the highest-scoring nomination from India, earning Dishant Bhojwani the Grand Stevie. As Chief Operating Officer, Dishant has played a key role in IntouchCX's continued growth and its pioneering of innovative service delivery models that blend technology, AI, and human insight, redefining what it means to be a trusted advisor to the industry and to global brands. These honors reflect his visionary leadership and strategic approach to transforming the customer experience landscape.These recognitions also highlight how IntouchCX's evolving capabilities, from intelligent automation and trust & safety to digital back-office and multilingual support, are helping the world's leading brands solve complex challenges and deliver exceptional customer experiences. As a trusted partner, IntouchCX goes beyond operational excellence, offering deep partnerships, actionable insights, and forward-thinking strategies. Leaders like Dishant exemplify this next-level mindset, reflecting the strength of the company's vision, its people, and its role in shaping the future of customer experience.“I'm incredibly proud of this recognition, which reflects both the culture of innovation at IntouchCX and our relentless focus on driving measurable outcomes for our valuable client partners around the world,” Said Bhojwani.“These honors highlight the importance of fusing technology with human insight. At IntouchCX, we don't just respond to change, we lead it, and that's what sets us apart in the CX landscape. We've built lasting partnerships by truly understanding our clients' challenges and anticipating their needs. These awards reflect that approach, acting not just as a provider, but as a trusted advisor.”In Egypt, IntouchCX has strengthened its global footprint with the launch of a Center of Excellence in Cairo, part of its broader expansion strategy. The facility supports the delivery of world-class customer experience solutions and has contributed to local job creation, with over 750 new roles established in the region. As part of its long-term growth strategy, IntouchCX is fully committed to generating 1000 plus new employment opportunities in Egypt within the next 12-18 months. These investments highlight the company's commitment to leveraging Egypt's growing tech ecosystem and diverse talent pool.The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awardsfor 23 years.Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the list of Stevie Award winners are available at .About IntouchCXIntouchCX is a global customer care and technology company that provides value-driven, future-forward solutions. For over 20 years, we have been the people and technology behind the world's biggest brands, empowering human potential through our artificial intelligence division, Laivly, and driving change for our client partners through actionable insights and analytics. For more, please visit IntouchCX.About the StevieAwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .Sponsors and partners of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards include adobo Magazine and PR Newswire Asia.Media contactAbhishek UpadhyayCommunications Specialist – APAC & AfricaIntouchCX...

