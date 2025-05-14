Rogers Awards $1M To Canada’S Got Talent Champion JACOB LEWIS From BUTLERVILLE, NL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – JACOB LEWIS wins $1M from Rogers, the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice, courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions –

Suzanne Rogers with Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall, Lindsay Ell, and Jacob Lewis (Winner, Canada's Got Talent) at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls (Photo Credit: George Pimentel)

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced on Citytv moments ago, JACOB LEWIS from BUTLERVILLE, NL is this season's Canada's Got Talent champion and the winner of $1M from Rogers.

"Thank you, Rogers! Thank you, Canada. My family my friends. Everyone back home. Thank you, guys. Thank you!" said Jacob Lewis, Winner, Canada's Got Talent.

JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) won Canada's hearts and votes after impressing both the audience, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell with his performance of“The Best” by Tina Turner during tonight's highly-anticipated live two-hour finale on Citytv and Citytv+.

“With $1M, plus $50 from me, Rogers has opened the door for an extraordinary talent to chase their dreams without limits. Moments like this are what make Canada's Got Talent so special,” said Howie Mandel, Judge, Canada's Got Talent.



“Tonight we got to experience someone's dreams being realized. The power of your country behind you means something (I speak from experience), and I can't wait to see what happens next for Jacob Lewis,” said Shania Twain, Judge, Canada's Got Talent.

Jacob Lewis is an offshore oil and gas construction worker from Butlerville, Newfoundland, who had dreamed of becoming a full-time singer. Five years ago, those dreams were put on hold when his twin boys were born prematurely with complications. Shania Twain selected Lewis as her Golden Buzzer in the auditions following his performance of“Bed of Roses” by Bon Jovi.

Key moments from tonight's episode include:



Katherine Ryan's Golden Buzzer, comedian DARREN LEO (Toronto, ON) brought his A-Game with a comedy routine that had the crowd roaring.

SAI KIT LO (Markham, ON) had the judges in stitches with his comedy routine.

Group Golden Buzzer FUNKYVERSE (Toronto, ON) brought their epic moves to impress Canadians, leaving it all on the stage.

Shania Twain's Golden Buzzer JACOB LEWIS (Butlerville, NL) showcased his compelling vocals, moving the crowd with his rendition of“The Best” by Tina Turner.

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS (Toronto, ON) shocked the audience with an impressive, moving display of lights and orchestration of drone mastery.

THE MARTIN BOYS (Woodstock, NB) showcased an original country track titled“Burn the Boats” that blew away the audience at OLG Stage.

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM (Vancouver, BC) poured his heart into a soaring, emotional rendition of Dolly Parton's classic“I Will Always Love You.” NICOLINA (Vaughan, ON) performed a moving rendition of her new original song,“YOU,” that captivated the audience.

Canada's Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

