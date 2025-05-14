Donald Trump Can 'See' Himself Directly Talking To Xi Jinping For US-China Trade Deal

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Donald Trump said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he could see himself dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the final details of a US-China trade deal, news agency AP reported.

"Yeah, I can see that. I mean, I'm not sure that it'll be necessary," Trump told Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity in an interview conducted on Monday on Air Force One as Trump flew to Saudi Arabia.

"We have the confines of a very, very strong deal with China. But the most exciting part of the deal...that's the opening up of China to US business," Trump said.

"One of the things I think that could be most exciting for us and also for China, is that we're trying to open up China," he added, without elaborating on details, the report said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)