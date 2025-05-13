In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Industrial Borescope Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Industrial Borescope Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The industrial borescope market size has been expanding significantly in the recent years. It is set to grow from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period is endorsed to the development in the aerospace and defense sector, power generation industry expansion, increased demand for remote visual inspection RVI, the rise of predictive maintenance strategies, and growth in oil and gas exploration and refining.

Is the Industrial Borescope Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead, the industrial borescope market is predicted to witness strong growth over the next few years, reaching $2.35 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The increase in this forecast period is credited to rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, a growing shift towards smart manufacturing, a rise in industrial automation, increased demand for inspection tools, and increased demand for renewable energy. Major trends in the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence, the integration of machine learning in automation, advancements in 3D imaging and augmented reality, cloud-based data storage, advanced video recording, and live streaming.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

What Drives The Industrial Borescope Market Growth?

One of the major drivers of this growth is the oil and gas industry, which significantly utilizes industrial borescope for pipeline, equipment, and machinery inspection in hard-to-access areas without dismantling them. This early inspection approach helps reduce downtime, lower maintenance costs, and ensure safety by identifying issues before they become critical. Evidence of the industry's growth can be seen in the United States' increased crude oil production in 2022, which marked a 5.6% year-over-year increase as reported by the Energy Information Administration. Therefore, the ascent of the oil and gas industry is a significant driver of the industrial borescope market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Borescope Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial borescope market include Emerson Electric Co., Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, FLIR Systems Inc., Evident Scientific Inc., Shenzhen Yateks Co. Ltd., PCE Instruments UK Ltd., Wöhler Technik GmbH, ViZaar Industrial Imaging AG, Gradient Lens Corporation, JME Technologies Inspection Systems Ltd., Zibra Corporation, Lenox Instrument Company, Advanced Inspection Technologies Inc., Medical Intubation Technology Corporation, USA Borescopes, Fiberscope, Oasis Scientific, Dart Systems, and VSNDT. These firms are focusing on technological advancements, such as advanced analytics, to improve their inspection capabilities, detect defects accurately and optimize maintenance processes. For instance, in 2024, Waygate Technologies launched an advanced video borescope incorporating artificial intelligence AI and machine learning, expediting data accuracy and reducing inspection time significantly.

How Is The Industrial Borescope Market Segmented?

The industrial borescope market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Flexible Borescopes, Rigid Borescopes, Video Borescopes, Other Types

2 By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Power Generation, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Flexible Borescopes: Fiber Optic Borescopes, Articulating Borescopes

2 By Rigid Borescopes: Non-Articulating Rigid Borescopes, Semi-Rigid Borescopes

3 By Video Borescopes: Portable Video Borescopes, HD Video Borescopes, Wireless Video Borescopes

4 By Other Types: Semi-Flexible Borescopes, Digital Borescopes, Infrared Borescopes

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Industrial Borescope Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America stood as the largest region in the industrial borescope market in 2024. However, the report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa for a comprehensive global scope.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial Controls Global Market Report 2025



Industrial Process Variable Instruments Global Market Report 2025



Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2025



About The Business Research Company?

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Industrial Borescope Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. May 13, 2025, 12:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy , Companies , Manufacturing , Technology , World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact