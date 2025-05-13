MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Making Anime More Interesting and Taking it into the Future, Launch of Three New Projects

1. New“Communicator” staff members to provide support in multiple languages for all kinds of information on Anime Tokyo Station

2. Launch of“Secret Room” mission to connect Anime Tokyo Station and the ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX metaverse

3. Opening of HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS direct gate in ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX

TOKYO, May 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station is an anime exhibition site focused on Japanese anime content, which has developed a devout fan base around the world. It attracts 156,458 visitors (as of April 13, 2025), children and adults alike, from both Japan and overseas. On April 22, three new projects will begin at Anime Tokyo Station.

1. Multilingual support! New staff“Communicators” in yellow uniforms

To make Anime Tokyo Station even more enjoyable for visitors from overseas, new“Communicators” to provide support in multiple languages will be assigned. The“Communicators,” all of whom are anime lovers, will (1) guide visitors through the Anime Tokyo Station site, (2) introduce anime-related events and spots in Tokyo, and (3) share their love of anime with visitors. Furthermore,“Communicators” will also appear in the metaverse ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX.







2. Launch of“Secret Room” mission at ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX!

A“Secret Room” will appear on Roblox, connecting Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro and ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX in the metaverse space. If you clear the“Secret Room” mission, you will receive original goods at Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro.

- ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX

URL:

*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.

How to obtain original goods

(1) If you talk with a Communicator at ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX in the metaverse space, you will receive a“Secret Password” to enter the“Secret Room.”







(2) By entering the“Secret Password,” you will be able to enter the“Secret Room.”

(3) Once you clear the game in the“Secret Room,” you will receive a badge.







(4) Show your badge to a Communicator at Anime Tokyo Station in Ikebukuro and you will receive original goods.







*You will need to delete the badge when exchanging it for original goods.

*Original goods are limited in quantity and will be discontinued as soon as they have run out.

3. Opening of direct gate between ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX and HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS!

Now open to the public, HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS is an exchange platform to expand your social networks while enjoying sightseeing through games and AR photography in the metaverse and the real-world streets of Tokyo under the concept:“Let's make friends in Tokyo.” A new direct gate to ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will appear in the“MODERN AREA” here.

ANIME TOKYO STATION ON ROBLOX will hold a free UGC campaign to celebrate the opening of this direct gate.

- HELLO! TOKYO FRIENDS

URL:

*You will need to download the Roblox app and register an account to access the game.







Venue Overview

- Name: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")

- Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)

*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro Station

- Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m.)

- Closed: Mondays

*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following day

New Year's holiday period

May be closed on other days

Please check the venue website before coming.

- Admission fee: Free

- Website:













Inquiries regarding this press release

Public Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)

Contact person: Miri Yasuda

E-mail: ...

Press release:

Source: Anime Tokyo StationSectors: Broadcast, Film & Sat, Metaverse, Games