Colombia President Gustavo Petro Defends His Political Asylum Granted To Ricardo Martinelli -
According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, the decision to grant political asylum to former President Ricardo Martinelli is based on observance of the pro persona principle and the country's humanist tradition of protecting people persecuted for political reasons. With this ruling, Colombia becomes the third country to recognize Martinelli as a“politically persecuted person,” a situation he has been denouncing for more than a year. The first was Nicaragua, a country in which he remained in asylum since February 7, 2024, that is, 1 year and 3 months. After granting asylum, the Panamanian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, granted Martinelli the necessary safe conduct to leave the country.
