Panama Immigration, Issues Notices For Colombians, Ecuadorians, And Venezuelans

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Immigration Service of Panama offers support to Colombian, Ecuadorian, and Venezuelan citizens residing in Colombia who wish to voluntarily return to their countries. Panama's National Migration Service (SNM) announced this Tuesday, May 13, that Colombian, Ecuadorian, and Venezuelan citizens who are currently in Panama and wish to voluntarily return to their countries can visit the Immigration Office for guidance on the return process. According to the organization, this transfer will be fully funded thanks to the Migration Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between Panama and the United States. The measure seeks to provide a safe and orderly option for migrants who have entered the country and wish to return voluntarily, as part of bilateral efforts for more humane and effective migration management. For more information, interested parties can go directly to the SNM offices, where they will receive assistance on the next steps.
