Colón Districts With Increasing Violence Mayor Galván Speaks About The Measures

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama: The mayor of Colón, Diógenes Galván pictured above, announced the suspension of all nighttime activities in several districts in the face of a rise in violent incidents associated with organized crime and gangs. During an interview on a news program, Galván explained that in the first few days of May, three homicides and seven injuries have been reported in the provincial capital. In response to this situation, the mayor's office decided to temporarily suspend all nighttime mass activities starting at 6:00 p.m. in the districts of Pilón, Cristóbal, Cristóbal Este, Cativá, Barrio Norte, and Barrio Sur.
“We want to avoid crowds that lend themselves to criminal activity. This is not a curfew. People can continue to go out, but parties, sporting events, or activities requiring a heavy police presence will not be allowed in those areas at night,” the mayor clarified.
