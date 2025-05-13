Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tesla Wave Analysis 13 May 2025


2025-05-13 11:11:49
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Tesla: ⬆️ Buy

– Tesla broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 360.00

Tesla recently broke the resistance area between the round resistance level 300.00 (which stopped the previous waves 4 and (1)) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse (C) from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (3) from the end of April.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Tesla can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 360.00, top of the previous wave 2 from February and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).

