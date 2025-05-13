Tesla Wave Analysis 13 May 2025

Tesla: ⬆️ Buy

– Tesla broke resistance area

– Likely to rise to resistance level 360.00

Tesla recently broke the resistance area between the round resistance level 300.00 (which stopped the previous waves 4 and (1)) and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse (C) from January.

The breakout of this resistance area accelerated the active medium-term impulse wave (3) from the end of April.

Tesla can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 360.00, top of the previous wave 2 from February and the target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3).