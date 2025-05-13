JCI Receives JAF Delegation, Discusses Industrial-Military Collaboration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) hosted a high-level delegation from the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) – Arab Army, led by Brig. Gen. Mohammad Smadi, Director of Logistic Supply, in a continued effort to implement the memorandum of understanding signed between the two sides to bolster cooperation between the military and the industrial sectors.The delegation also included the heads of military retirement, social security and support, military coding and numbering, and military quality control laboratories.JCI President Fathi Jaghbir welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the strategic significance of strengthening ties between the military and industrial sectors. He reaffirmed the Chamber's commitment to leveraging all available resources to support national goals, promote local manufacturing, and help meet the operational needs of public institutions.According to a statement by the Chamber, the visit aimed to activate cooperation in areas such as human and administrative capacity exchange and leveraging military technical expertise, particularly the services of the military coding and numbering center and quality control labs, to bolster the capabilities of Jordan's industrial sector.Brig. Gen. Smadi reiterated the Armed Forces' commitment under the directives of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to engage with key economic players, particularly the industrial sector, which he described as a cornerstone of the national economy and a key pillar for safeguarding the state's economic foundation.He stressed the need to operationalize the MoU through clear implementation steps, including integrating military retirees into the garment sector and forming specialized agreements to facilitate the transition. He also highlighted the military's openness to strategic partnerships that serve national development goals, including the Economic Modernization Vision and the "Brothers in Arms" initiative launched by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein.Ehab Qaderi, representative of the leather and garment industries sector at JCI, said the cooperation represents a strategic opportunity to support the economic modernization efforts through targeted workforce development programs for military retirees, followed by direct employment opportunities.He noted that the sector has significant production capabilities that can meet a large portion of local market needs, stressing that deeper collaboration between the industrial and military sectors could boost competitiveness and investment.The meeting also featured a presentation on the Chamber's role in supporting industrial development, as well as the leather and garment sector's contributions, particularly in providing locally made, high-quality supplies essential for public institutions.Both parties discussed mechanisms to transition from theoretical cooperation to practical implementation, including a detailed agreement on workforce development and awareness workshops on military coding and quality standards.The meeting concluded with a site visit to a national textile factory, where the delegation explored the facility's capabilities and discussed ways to supply the military with locally manufactured materials, reinforcing a robust national industrial base.