Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Highstar Unveils Breakthrough Semi-Solid Battery At The Smarter E Europe 2025, Redefining Industry Safety Standards

2025-05-13 11:01:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With over 300 daily booth visitors, there was notable excitement around its semi-solid battery and sodium-ion energy storage solutions. Notably, the solid-liquid hybrid electrolyte marks a revolutionary leap in battery safety. Key highlights include:

  • Ultimate Safety: Thermal runaway trigger time extended by over 40%, with a 30°C increase in critical trigger temperature. Module-level safety thresholds exceed those of traditional liquid-based batteries by more than 20%. The Highstar 314Ah semi-solid-state battery is the world's first 314Ah battery cell to pass 5mm nail penetration test, achieving "zero thermal runaway" and demonstrating non-flammability and non-explosiveness under extreme conditions.
  • Superior Performance: Up to 7,000 cycles at 80% SOH and energy efficiency surpassing 95%.
  • Smart Manufacturing: Over 3,000 quality control points and a fully automated production line ensure cell consistency, achieving a yield rate of 99.8%.

Highstar's solutions span five core application scenarios:

  • Grid-scale storage: The nanostructured oxide electrolyte technology enhances thermal stability by 30%. The 314Ah semi-solid-state cell avoid thermal runaway and safeguard grid safety.
  • Commercial & Industrial storage: The 20-ft containerized energy storage system supports high-power demands, operating in a wide temperature range of -30°C to 60°C, while reducing the levelized cost of electricity by 20% over its entire lifecycle.
  • Marine Power:
    High-Rate Modules:     Peak power is increased by 40%, meeting the instantaneous demands of hybrid vessels.
    High-Energy Modules:     Range is enhanced by 25%, making it suitable for longer operations of fully electric vessels.
  • Residential and Balcony PV Storage: Modular design with cloud-based management, 7,000 cycles @80% SOH, and 95%+ efficiency ensure safety and cost-effectiveness.
  • Telecom Backup Power: With high protection certification, it operates reliably in harsh environments, reducing the failure rate by 50% and ensuring 24/7 power supply for base stations.

With 30 years of expertise in battery cell R&D, Highstar has achieved an annual production capacity of 16GWh. They are accelerating their localization strategy in Europe, aiming to partner with local firms to support the region's 2050 carbon neutrality goals through advanced energy storage solutions.

