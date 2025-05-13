Highstar Unveils Breakthrough Semi-Solid Battery At The Smarter E Europe 2025, Redefining Industry Safety Standards

With 30 years of expertise in battery cell R&D, Highstar has achieved an annual production capacity of 16GWh. They are accelerating their localization strategy in Europe, aiming to partner with local firms to support the region's 2050 carbon neutrality goals through advanced energy storage solutions.

