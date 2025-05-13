The Association For Responsible Aquaculture Reports Allegations Of Bid-Rigging In Nova Scotia Aquaculture Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Argyle Municipality Faces Public Backlash over Conflicts of Interest and Lack of Transparency

ARGYLE, Nova Scotia, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Responsible Aquaculture (ARA) reports that the coastal community of Argyle is facing a political storm amid serious allegations of conflict of interest, bid-rigging, and a lack of public consultations related to the expansion of aquaculture facilities along the region's coastline.

Documents obtained through Freedom of Information requests suggest that municipal staff and local oyster operators worked behind the scenes to fix the locations of Aquaculture Development Areas (ADAs) -placing them adjacent to residential properties without engaging affected residents or conducting meaningful consultation.

The controversial site selection has prompted accusations of favouritism and secrecy, with constituents questioning why certain locations were chosen and who benefited. Despite repeated calls for transparency and accountability, the municipality has ignored these concerns.

“People feel betrayed,” said Susan Savriga, an Argyle resident.“This wasn't a transparent process. It feels like the decisions were made behind closed doors to benefit a few, while the broader community was left in the dark.”

Further compounding the issue, The Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture (DFA) is reported to have approved the contested ADA locations based on the municipality's recommendations-recommendations now mired in claims of improper influence.

During a June 2024 council meeting, the Municipality of Argyle confirmed that no meaningful public consultation had been conducted on the site selections-further fuelling community frustration.







Top Right to Left: Nolan Deon, and Colton Deon from Deon's Oysters sit behind Deputy Warden Ted Saulnier, Warden Nicole Albright, and CAO Alain Muise during the March 20 session for the municipality of Argyle NS.



Evidence and Escalating Concerns

made public via the Argyle Municipality website provide evidence of collusion between select oyster farmers and municipal staff to secure ADA sites and discourage public consultation. (available at this link ).outline detailed conflict of interest claims and are available for public viewing link .from local residents have been filed under Section 12 of the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act, demanding a full investigation.

Residents allege that municipal councillors and staff enabled specific oyster farmers to secure preferential treatment under the ADA program. In response, the municipality has hired an independent third-party investigator. Simultaneously, the Nova Scotia Ombudsman has launched a separate investigation into the municipality's failure to conduct proper consultation.

Despite these developments, the Municipality and DFA have refused to address or resolve the reported conflicts and continue to resist public calls for a reset of the ADA process to perform fair and open public consultations.

Rising Barriers to Transparency

In what residents describe as an attempt to stifle public oversight, the municipality has begun imposing excessive fees for FOIPOP requests. Additionally, it is invoking Bill 1, recently passed by the provincial government, to label certain information requests as“trivial, frivolous, or vexatious,” potentially blocking further disclosures.

Community Voices Call for Accountability

"Seeing local councillors refuse to represent and listen to their constituents is extremely alarming,” said Lorelei Murphy, Former Liberal Candidate for MLA Argyle.“Given the volume of concerns and perceived evidence presented by the residents throughout the area, I think it is council's obligation to hold an open and unbiased review of their decisions to this point and act accordingly moving forward."

“It's clear now that the farmers cheated,” said Chris Thibedeau, a member of the Argyle Residents Association (ARA).“The email evidence shows individuals inside the municipality helped them. These are no longer perceived conflicts-they are real, and they must be investigated.”

“I've been respectful in all of my communications,” said ARA member Corey Clamp.“Yet weeks go by with no reply from my councillor. People are watching. If you can't respond to your constituents, you should step down.”

As public pressure builds, residents are calling for a full halt to aquaculture approvals until an independent review is completed. The integrity of the municipal governance, they say is on the line.

About the ARA

The Association for Responsible Aquaculture (ARA) in Argyle is a community stakeholder group of over 400 residents concerned with the lack of transparency and fairness offered by the Aquaculture Development Area (ADA) Pilot led by the Municipality of Argyle and the NS Dept. of Fisheries and Aquaculture. While the ADA is a government led effort, the ARA represents the public and residents of Lobster Bay who seek fairness and a balance of realizing aquaculture expansion in non residential areas in a manner that promotes Tourism and the local harvesting of seafood. ARA is not anti-aquaculture. The goal is to make sure the ADA achieves balance and offers a win for all stakeholders including industry and the public.

