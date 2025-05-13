India, Pakistan's New Diplomatic Move Trump Emphasizes On 'US-Brokered Historic Ceasefire' Again: Top 10 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a latest development, both India and Pakistan have declared each other's citizens at the high commission "persona non grata". In diplomacy, a "persona non grata" is a foreign diplomat that is asked by the host country to be recalled to their home country.

Here's all the latest that happened between India and Pakistan since Tuesday, May 13.

1. On Tuesday, India declared a Pakistani citizen, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, as "persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India."

An official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs stated, "...The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today."

2. In a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan also declared a staff membe of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata," citing involvement in activities incompatible with their official status.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "...The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status. The concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours."

3. US President Donald Trump , while participating in the US-Saudi Investment Forum, again took credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. Trump said he used trade to a large extent to reach the agreement.

"Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic cease-fire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent to do it. I said, fellas, come on, let's make a deal, let's do some trading, let's not trade nuclear missiles, let's trade the things that you make so beautifully, and they both have very powerful leaders, very strong leaders, smart leaders, and it all stopped," he said.

4. US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott also emphasised the importance of direct communication between both countries.

On being asked if the US received any assurance or commitment during their talks with Pakistan, whether Pakistan will dismantle its terror infrastructure or no longer support terror groups in the country, Pigott said on Tuesday, "I can only reiterate that we welcome the ceasefire reached between India and Pakistan this weekend. We commend both Prime Ministers for choosing the path of peace. We also want to encourage direct communication between the parties."

5. Meanwhile, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday asked the government to clarify on remarks made by US leaders on mediation for India-Pakistan talks and said the announcement of the two countries reaching an understanding to stop military action was first made by US President Donald Trump.

"Today, PM Modi went to Adampur air base. We wanted him to visit Kashmir as well. We want PM Modi to meet the families of those who have lost their lives and listen to them. Everyone wants to listen to him. The entire country has supported him. People from every religion and section have supported PM Modi, but some questions will remain unanswered. We expected PM Modi to answer them in the address to the nation," Chowdhury said in a post on X.

6. The Indian government had on Tuesday disputed Trump's claim that the US-mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan came about in part because he had offered possible trade concessions.

Addressing a weekly news conference, External Affairs ministry's spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said top leaders in New Delhi and Washington were in touch last week following the Indian military's intense standoff with Pakistan, but that there was no conversation on trade.

“The issue of trade didn't come up in any of these discussions,” Jaiswal said, referring to the conversations held between U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

Jaiswal had also firmly reiterated that any issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir must be addressed bilaterally with Pakistan and noted that the outstanding issue is the vacation of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

7. Meanwhile, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Kuttay was among three terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

8. Marble traders in Rajasthan's Udaipur ended business with Turkiye for siding with Pakistan amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Kapil Surana, President of Udaipur Marble Processors Committee, said, "Udaipur is Asia's biggest exporter of marbles. All members of the committee had unanimously agreed to stop trade with Turkiye because of its support to Pakistan..."

"70% of the marble imported to India comes from Turkiye... Not just Udaipur, if all marble associations stop their trade with Turkiye, it will give a strong message to the world that the Indian government is not alone, industries and all Indians stand with our government... If we stop trade with Turkiye, the demand for Indian marble will grow...," Surana told news agency ANI.

9. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

10. After India's strikes in Pakistan, the two sides exchanged heavy fire along their de facto borders, followed by missile and drone strikes into each other's territories, mainly targeting military installations and airbases.

A bilateral understanding between India and Pakistan was reached on May 10. Another round of DGMO-level talks was also held on May 12.

In a tit-for-tat move last month, India and Pakistan reduced each other's diplomatic presence in Islamabad and New Delhi. So far, none of the expelled diplomats have returned. Pakistan and India routinely expel each other's diplomats over allegations of espionage.