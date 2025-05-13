Multi-Cuisine Restaurant 'Lazeez' Opens At Boulevard

Srinagar: A new multi-cuisine restaurant and open air café joined the list of new restaurant openings in the month September, adding glamorous vibes to the forever-growing food lovers in Kashmir.

Founded by Zulfiqar Basu, the owner of Royal Comfort Regency, Lazeez is one of the biggest restaurants of more than100-cover to come up along the picturesque Dal Lake along the Boulevard road. The restaurant offers a wide range of cuisines including Indian, continental, Chinese and Lebanese. The restaurant also has a huge parking space to accommodate over 80 vehicles at a stretch.

Marketed by Stay Pattern Hospitality Services, it promises to be one of the hottest spots in the valley for food lovers.

“This is an ideal place for food lovers. The food is served in a way as you expect in a five star hotel. In terms of the quality, we are top notch. In terms of presentation, it is one of the best. And what makes us different from others is the use of a lot of technology, where a guest can order without even touching the menu. Even the billing has been made contactless,” Director, Stay Pattern Hospitality Services, Faheem Qureshi told Kashmir Observer.

He said that in times of pandemic, Laleez was a perfect choice for food lovers, as the restaurant had ample space to maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs), including social distancing.

“While international cuisines are the main focus here, the set menus offered for lunch and dinner provide guests with appetizer, main and dessert options for a more customizable dining experience,” Qureshi added.

He said that the restaurant offers a collection of diverse in space-a dining room with a capacity of 80 covers decorated with polished wood and ornate Kashmiri arts and craft plus an open air café of 20 covers offers beverages and delicacies around the world.

“The restaurant is actively engaging from morning till late night. The layout invites guests to engage with one another, best illustrated by a series of tables that connect to make sure proper social distancing is made during this pandemic. Lazeez Restaurant &Café has reimagined the restaurant dining experience, unveiling a new design with contactless ordering and delivery methods,” Qureshi said.

“The restaurant is continuously engaging in making sure that guests coming to dine have less contact and our staff is regularly trained to keep them up with the SOP's and guidelines issued by the government,” he added.