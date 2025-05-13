Mountain America Credit Union Continues Expansion In Arizona With New Queen Creek Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New branch location brings total branches serving growing East Valley to seven locations; public invited to enjoy free festivities and food

PHOENIX, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its newest branch in Queen Creek, Arizona. The new location at 150 W. Combs Road, Queen Creek, Arizona, will host festivities on Saturday, May 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

The public is invited to join in the fun, which will include free World's Best Corndogs, Frios Gourmet Pops for dessert, face painting, balloon twisters (while supplies last), and activities for the whole family. Attendees who open a new account, credit card, or loan* will also have the chance to step into a money machine for a shot at grabbing some extra cash. Guests may also enter to win a Bakcou scooter (terms and conditions apply).

“The opening of our new Queen Creek Branch is another important step in our continued growth and expansion in the Arizona market and serving our growing membership here,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America.“We look forward to welcoming new and existing members, providing them with the financial tools and exceptional member experiences that we are known for.”

Branch Manager Daniela Tolman described her team's anticipation for the new location.“We're thrilled to officially open our new branch and begin serving our members and the community. This location offers exceptional convenience-centrally located near shopping and situated in one of the fastest growing areas of the Southeast Valley. It's a place where members can connect with our team for personalized financial guidance and support in achieving their financial goals,” she said.

The new Queen Creek Branch features a modern, open design that creates a welcoming and innovative environment in which members can manage their finances. Mountain America offers a wide range of services, including traditional savings and checking accounts; insurance; investments; automobile loans; and RV loans. The branch also offers a full suite of financing options, such as real estate, commercial, and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday drive-up only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

