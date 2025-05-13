Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Welcomes US Statement On Lifting Sanctions

Syria Welcomes US Statement On Lifting Sanctions


2025-05-13 07:17:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Damascus: Syria has welcomed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on the country, describing the statement as a positive step toward ending the suffering of the Syrian people.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that while the sanctions were initially imposed on the former regime, they now directly affect the Syrian population and hinder the recovery and reconstruction process.

The ministry expressed Syria's hope for a complete removal of sanctions as part of broader steps to support peace and prosperity in the country and the region, adding that lifting restrictions would pave the way for constructive international cooperation, promoting stability and development. (QNA)

MENAFN13052025000063011010ID1109545443

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search