Syria Welcomes US Statement On Lifting Sanctions

Damascus: Syria has welcomed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential lifting of sanctions imposed on the country, describing the statement as a positive step toward ending the suffering of the Syrian people.



In a statement issued Tuesday, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that while the sanctions were initially imposed on the former regime, they now directly affect the Syrian population and hinder the recovery and reconstruction process.



The ministry expressed Syria's hope for a complete removal of sanctions as part of broader steps to support peace and prosperity in the country and the region, adding that lifting restrictions would pave the way for constructive international cooperation, promoting stability and development. (QNA)