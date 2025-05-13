Tony Buzbee And The Buzbee Law Firm Secure $640 Million For Houston Family

HOUSTON, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Harris County jury has awarded a total verdict of $640 million to the family of Houston man, David Lester Loree, II, who was tragically killed during a crane operation on a San Antonio job site. The verdict-secured by national trial lawyer Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm-follows nearly four weeks of trial and holds TNT Crane & Rigging, one of the largest crane companies in the country, fully accountable for Mr. Loree's death.

After awarding $159,805,500 in compensatory damages on Monday, the jury returned today and added $480 million in punitive damages, finding clear and convincing evidence of gross negligence by TNT. With prejudgment interest, the verdict exceeds $640 million.

Before trial, TNT denied responsibility and offered just $6.9 million to settle the case-while continuing to blame Mr. Loree for his own death. Tony Buzbee rejected that offer and pushed to trial. The jury ultimately assigned 0% fault to Mr. Loree.

David Loree is survived by his wife, two sons, and mother - all of whom testified with great courage. This verdict honors their loss.

The Buzbee Law Firm is proud to have fought for the Loree family and will continue to stand up for justice in all its cases.

For more information or comment: [email protected] ;

SOURCE THE BUZBEE LAW FIRM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED