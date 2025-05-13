IACC Launches Trailblazing Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC)

Landmark Collaboration Brings Together Online Marketplaces, Payment, and Brand Leaders to Combat Counterfeiting

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented show of unity, some of the world's most influential companies, spanning e-commerce, payments, and global brands, have come together under the leadership of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) to confront one of the most pressing challenges of the digital age: ensuring a safe, trusted, and counterfeit-free online marketplace. Today in San Diego, the IACC proudly launched its Marketplace Advisory Council (MAC) - a groundbreaking forum that sets a new standard for cross-industry collaboration in the fight against fakes.

MAC unites a distinguished group of participants, including Alibaba Group, Amazon, DHGate, eBay, Meta, Mercado Libre, Shopee, and Temu, alongside payment partners Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. Global brands participating in the initiative include Calvin Klein, Ford, Motion Picture Association, Adidas, Merck, Chanel, Colgate-Palmolive, Tenneco, Disney, ESA, Estée Lauder, Apple, John Deere, Burberry, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and Zimmermann.

Drawing on its unmatched track record of delivering results through cross-industry partnership, the IACC is elevating its collaborative work through MAC. This initiative marks a pivotal step forward, offering participants a unique opportunity to work together, share insights, and forge stronger partnerships that support the growth and integrity of the online marketplace.

The formation of MAC reflects the IACC's long-standing commitment to proactive, solution-oriented engagement. By providing a forum where platforms, payment providers, and brands can exchange perspectives, address shared challenges, and explore new strategies together, the IACC reinforces that collaboration remains the most powerful tool in combating counterfeiting and IP crime.

"IACC has always believed that collaboration is the key to meaningful progress," said Bob Barchiesi, President of the IACC. "With the creation of MAC, we are forging a new path - bringing together a diverse group of pioneers to shape the future of brand protection through dialogue, trust, and shared commitment, and laying the foundation for lasting impact across the global marketplace."

About the IACC

The IACC ( ) is a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to combating intellectual property theft and representing the interests of global brands across all sectors. Known for pioneering cross-industry agreements, the IACC leads initiatives such as IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock®, aimed at curbing the online sale of counterfeit and pirated goods.

SOURCE International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED