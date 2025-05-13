Leaders Of The Hypnosis Education Association To Present And Exhibit At IACT's Hypnoexpo 2025

Meet the Leaders Behind the Hypnosis Education Association and HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM Melanie McCool and Shawn Bray will be speaking and exhibiting at Hypno Expo 2025-don't miss their sessions and stop by the booth!

Melanie McCool to speak on niche marketing and lunar-aligned hypnosis, while Shawn Bray showcases HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM, the ultimate hypnosis business platform.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hypnotherapists and business leaders Melanie McCool, CHt and Shawn Bray, President and Vice President of the Hypnosis Education Association (HEA) , Founders of HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM , and Owners of Mindworx Hypnotherapy will present and exhibit at the upcoming IACT/IMDHA (International Association of Counselors and Therapists / International Medical & Dental Hypno-therapy Association) Hypno Expo 2025, taking place May 16–18 in Orlando, Florida.HEA is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the understanding, education, and ethical advancement of hypnosis and hypnotherapy. Under Melanie and Shawn's leadership, HEA offers continuing education, community, and support for hypnotists and hypnotherapists around the world. In 2025, HEA offers dynamic opportunities for growth, including the Hypnosis Business Virtual Summit in June, the Annual Virtual Conference in September, and the ongoing HypnoConnect live event series.At IACT's HypnoExpo conference, McCool will present two transformative workshops designed to empower hypnosis professionals to grow thriving, purpose-driven practices.Her first talk,“RICHES in the NICHES: Unlocking the Power of Niche Marketing,” guides attendees through the process of identifying their ideal client and the specific problem they're excited to solve.“When you speak to everyone, you reach no one,” says McCool.“But when you go niche, you attract clients who light you up - and are ready to pay for your expertise.”In“LA LUNA'S WISDOM: Ritualistic Hypnosis to Empower Entrepreneurial Women,” McCool combines the wisdom of lunar cycles with self-hypnosis to help hypnotists set meaningful goals, build success habits, and avoid burnout. Participants will experience a full moon hypnosis ritual to release limiting beliefs and take aligned action to grow their practices with confidence and clarity.Throughout the weekend, McCool and Bray will also exhibit their all-in-one business platform, HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM, designed specifically for hypnosis professionals. This platform features pre-built marketing funnels, client management tools, SEO-optimized websites, and built-in automations, plus live support and community, to help hypnotists attract steady clients and build sustainable income without burnout. It's so effective, this is what one HBB'er had to say,“I used to pay for Google Ads, run exhausting events, and still struggle to get clients. Now, with HypnoBiz-in-a-BoxTM, I wake up from a nap to new leads and thousands in revenue, without spending a dime on ads.” - Lani G., Certified Hypnotist and HBB SubscriberOrganized by the International Association of Counselors and Therapists (IACT) and the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association (IMDHA), Hypno Expo 2025 is the premier educational and networking event for hypnosis professionals worldwide. Held May 16–18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld, this year's theme-“The Wonder of You”-reflects the conference's dedication to personal and professional empowerment through the art and science of hypnosis. The event offers a dynamic mix of workshops, keynote talks, and full-day intensives, plus a live-streaming option for virtual attendees.Led by IACT and IMDHA owners Robert Otto and Linda Otto, Hypno Expo 2025 features an impressive speaker lineup. Karen Hand, expert in client-centered hypnosis, returns alongside Dr. Fredric Mau, Sheila Granger (creator of the Virtual Gastric Band program), and Sean Michael Andrews, known as“The World's Fastest Hypnotist.” Also presenting is Dr. Bruce Eimer, a specialist in pain control hypnosis, and Peter Blum, celebrated for his integrative, trance-based approaches rooted in sound healing and mindfulness. These industry leaders will share cutting-edge tools and time-tested strategies designed to support clinical and entrepreneurial success.“We're excited to meet fellow hypnotists, hear their stories, and help them thrive,” said Bray.“This conference is an incredible opportunity for collaboration, visibility, and growth.”Hypno Expo is more than just a conference-it's a celebration of the transformational power of hypnosis. Whether you're new to the field or a seasoned practitioner, the event promises a space to learn, connect, and grow within a global community of passionate professionals. To explore the full conference lineup, visit:

