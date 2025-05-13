Ukraine's Ziferblat Performs On Eurovision 2025 Stage
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the costumes for the performance were designed by Ivan Frolov, a fashion designer who has previously dressed Ukrainian Eurovision artists including Tvorchi, Jamala, and Tina Karol. He has also worked with international stars like Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter. The final costume designs will be revealed during the live performance in the first semifinal.
Photo: Instagram / Eurovision
Interestingly, last year's Ukrainian entrants, alyona alyona and Jerry Heil, also performed fifth and not only qualified for the final but went on to take third place.
As is tradition, the "Big Five" countries - France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom - as well as the host country, Switzerland, automatically advance to the grand final. However, they still participate in the semifinals in a non-competing capacity.
The first semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 kicked off in Basel, Switzerland, on May 13.
Photo: instagram/ziferblat_band
