Defense Chiefs Of Five EU Nations To Meet In Rome To Coordinate Ukraine Support Media

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the French newspaper Sud Ouest .
A source in Italy's Ministry of Defense confirmed that Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will host his counterparts from four other European military heavyweights - Germany, France, Poland, and the UK - on Friday.
The agenda will focus on coordinating support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression.
Following the meeting, the five defense ministers will hold a joint press conference at 12:45 GMT.
This gathering marks the fourth meeting in this format over the past year, with previous sessions held in Berlin (November), Warsaw (January), and Paris (March).Read also: Ukraine, Latvia delegations discuss progress in defense cooperation
As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a NATO informal summit in Antalya to discuss strengthening the Alliance and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
