Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Defense Chiefs Of Five EU Nations To Meet In Rome To Coordinate Ukraine Support Media

2025-05-13 07:09:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, May 16, a high-level meeting of defense ministers from Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom will take place in Rome to discuss coordination of military support for Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the French newspaper Sud Ouest .

A source in Italy's Ministry of Defense confirmed that Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will host his counterparts from four other European military heavyweights - Germany, France, Poland, and the UK - on Friday.

The agenda will focus on coordinating support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian aggression.

Following the meeting, the five defense ministers will hold a joint press conference at 12:45 GMT.

This gathering marks the fourth meeting in this format over the past year, with previous sessions held in Berlin (November), Warsaw (January), and Paris (March).

Read also: Ukraine, Latvia delegations discuss progress in defense cooperation

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend a NATO informal summit in Antalya to discuss strengthening the Alliance and ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

