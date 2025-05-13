'Steel Lions' Capture Uzbek Citizen On Lyman Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the 106th Battalion of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade, known as the "Steel Lions," have captured a citizen of Uzbekistan on the Lyman front.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram , where a related video was also posted.

"A rare case – fighters of the 63rd Brigade on the Lyman front captured [...] a citizen of Uzbekistan. He says he sold himself for Russian citizenship and 2 million rubles. Umit (that's his name) went on an assault, got beaten, got lost, and ended up at the positions of our 106th Battalion," the post reads.

