Kuwait Welcomes US Announcement On Removing Sanctions Of Syria


2025-05-13 07:07:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed Kuwait's welcome of US President Donald Trump's announcement on the removal of sanctions on Syria, during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
MOFA emphasized in a statement that this step will support stability and development in Syria, reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to Syria and its people, as well as all efforts to respect its sovereignty, unity, and independence. (end)
