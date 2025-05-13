403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Welcomes US Announcement On Removing Sanctions Of Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed Kuwait's welcome of US President Donald Trump's announcement on the removal of sanctions on Syria, during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
MOFA emphasized in a statement that this step will support stability and development in Syria, reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to Syria and its people, as well as all efforts to respect its sovereignty, unity, and independence. (end)
aa
MOFA emphasized in a statement that this step will support stability and development in Syria, reaffirming Kuwait's commitment to Syria and its people, as well as all efforts to respect its sovereignty, unity, and independence. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment