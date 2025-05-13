Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Welcomes US Decision To Lift Sanctions On Syria


2025-05-13 07:07:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEWYORK, May 13 (KUNA) -- UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pederson welcomed on Tuesday the US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, noting that this is a response to the continued call for meaningful action on this issue.
On the X social network, Pederson had said that Syrians around the world call for a broad and urgent easing of these sanctions.
Pederson also mentioned facilitating this will help ease providing basic needs of which is medical, educational, and the revitalization of the economy in Syria in order to open doors for support from the region to help enable Syrians to actively contribute to rebuilding their country.
Earlier, US President announced during his visit to Riyadh that he will be lifting sanctions on Syria following his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (end)
