UK Parliament Commemorates Palestinian 77Th Anniversary Of Nakba
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 13 (KUNA) -- The British Parliament on Tuesday commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Nakba of 1948 in partnership with the Embassy of the State of Palestine.
The Nakba, which means "catastrophe" in Arabic, refers to the mass displacement and dispossession of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.
The event was attendance by members of major political parties, Arab and foreign diplomats based in the UK, and representatives from Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim communities across the country.
Speeches were delivered by Palestine's Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot, Conservative MP Kit Malthouse, and Scottish National Party MP Brendan O'Hara.
In his address, Ambassador Zomlot emphasized that the Nakba represents the foundation of the Palestinian people's ongoing struggle for freedom and justice.
He condemned Israel for its continued violations of international and moral law, citing the killing of over 60,000 Palestinians in Gaza and the forced displacement of tens of thousands more in the West Bank.
Zomlot underscored that, despite these atrocities, the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause continues to grow stronger.
He urged the UK government to recognize the State of Palestine without delay and to uphold its commitments to international law. "Britain must lead, not follow," Zomlot said.
He concluded by affirming that the Nakba, while a symbol of loss, remains a beacon for future generations who continue to pursue liberation and the dream of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
