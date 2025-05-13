Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Welcomes US Pres. Decision To Lift Sanctions On Syria


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 13 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi welcomed on Tuesday US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding lifting sanctions imposed on Syria.
A statement by the GCC praised the exerted efforts from all parties, including Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman role in this regard.
Al-Budaiwi expressed hopes that such decision would ease the suffering of the Syrian people, and enable it to build his country safely and in prosperity.
Earlier, Trump declared, from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria after holding discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and receiving a call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the same matter. (end)
