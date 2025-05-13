Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab League Welcomes Decision By US Pres. To Lift Sanctions On Syria


2025-05-13 07:07:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 13 (KUNA) --The Arab League Secretary General Ahmad AbulGheit welcomed on Tuesday US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding lifting sanctions imposed on Syria.
AbulGheit made the remarks in his official account in X platform, describing the decision as an "important positive development", which would allow Syria move forward to economic prosperity and development.
The League's chief added that the Saudi efforts is highlight appreciated in this regard.
Earlier, Trump declared, from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria after holding discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (end)
mm


MENAFN13052025000071011013ID1109545325

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search