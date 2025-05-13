403
Arab League Welcomes Decision By US Pres. To Lift Sanctions On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 13 (KUNA) --The Arab League Secretary General Ahmad AbulGheit welcomed on Tuesday US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding lifting sanctions imposed on Syria.
AbulGheit made the remarks in his official account in X platform, describing the decision as an "important positive development", which would allow Syria move forward to economic prosperity and development.
The League's chief added that the Saudi efforts is highlight appreciated in this regard.
Earlier, Trump declared, from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria after holding discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. (end)
