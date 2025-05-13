Ashley Whittaker Of The Sports Facilities Companies Joins Sports ETA Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the largest organization dedicated to the sports events and tourism industry, Sports ETA plays a pivotal role in connecting professionals, fostering innovation, and driving business opportunities in this growing sector. Ashley Whittaker's appointment to the Board represents an exciting step forward in leveraging SFC's expertise and leadership in sports facility management, economic impact generation, and community enrichment.

"It's both an honor and a privilege to join the Sports ETA Board of Directors," said Ashley Whittaker. "SFC has always been deeply committed to promoting the value of sports tourism and supporting communities in achieving economic and social progress through these efforts. I'm thrilled to contribute to this mission at an organizational level and collaborate with industry leaders to support the association and its members."

Whittaker's tenure at SFC is marked by remarkable achievements that have not only elevated the company's standing but also significantly impacted the youth sports tourism industry at large. With a steadfast commitment to the mission of "enhancing the health and economic well-being of communities," she has been instrumental in launching over 60 facility brands, providing strategic solutions to foster growth, and creating platforms like the SFNetwork and Community Playmaker Magazine to support industry success.

Under her leadership, SFC has implemented superior business strategies leading to a strengthened market presence, consistently earning recognition in top-tier publications such as Forbes, Fortune, HBO, TIME, and the Wall Street Journal.

"As a partner of SFC, Ashley has been transformational in how we serve our clients and communities," said Jason Clement, SFC Founder and CEO. "She is a one-of-a-kind leader with a passion for advancing the industry. Her strategic, creative, and innovative problem-solving skills have made her invaluable to our organization and to the sports tourism field as a whole. This recognition is both well-earned and deserved."

This significant announcement reaffirms SFC's status as a leading force in the industry, dedicated to improving the health and economic vitality of the communities it serves. To learn more about The Sports Facilities Companies, please visit our website at sportsfacilities . Stay tuned on Facebook and LinkedIn for updates, programs, and job postings.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) are the Nation's leading resources for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. Our 50+ managed venues and 2500+ team members, represented by the SF Network, welcome more than 25 million guest visits and produce over $500 million in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities and theSFnetwork.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845



