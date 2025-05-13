Medical, Inc. Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Medical, Inc. ("Medical" or"the Company") (NYSE: GMED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud



On May 8, 2025, Globus issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.68, falling short of consensus estimates by $0.06. Revenue for the quarter totaled $598.12 million, missing analyst expectations by $27.78 million and reflecting a 1.4% decline compared to the same period in the prior year.

Globus's President and Chief Executive Officer attributed the underperformance to“softer Enabling Technology deal closures, temporary integration-related supply chain disruption, and timing of international distributor orders.”

