Condor Announces 2025 First Quarter Results And Purchase Of Its First LNG Facility
| Production – Uzbekistan
| Total Production
| Three months
ended
March 31, 2025
| One month
ended
March 31, 2024*
| Change
Volume
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|5,842,516
|2,027,905
|3,814,611
|Natural gas (boe)
|973,753
|337,984
|635,769
|Condensate (barrels)
|32,443
|8,190
|24,253
|Total (boe)
|1,006,196
|346,174
|660,022
| Per Unit Production
| Three months
ended
March 31, 2025
| One month
ended
March 31, 2024*
| Change
%
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|64,917
|65,416
|(0.8
|%)
|Natural gas (boe/d)
|10,819
|10,903
|(0.8
|%)
|Condensate (bopd)
|360
|264
|36.4
|%
|Total (boe/d)
|11,179
|11,167
|0.1
|%
* Production commenced on March 1, 2024. Production volumes and per unit calculations stated in Mcf/d, boe/d and bopd for 2024 are for 31 days.
Operating Netback for Uzbekistan
| Operating netback for Natural Gas 1 ,2
|Natural Gas
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Sales ($000's)
|19,982
|6,566
|Royalties ($000's)
|(3,661
|)
|(1,203
|)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(8,692
|)
|(2,288
|)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(690
|)
|(228
|)
|Operating netback ($000's)1,2
|6,939
|2,847
|Sales volume (Mcf)
|5,462,313
|1,888,789
|Sales ($/Mcf)
|3.66
|3.48
|Royalties ($/Mcf)
|(0.67
|)
|(0.64
|)
|Production costs ($/Mcf)
|(1.59
|)
|(1.21
|)
|Transportation and selling ($/Mcf)
|(0.13
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Operating netback ($/Mcf)1,2
|1.27
|1.51
| Operating netback for Condensate 1 ,2
|Condensate
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Sales ($000's)
|2,280
|646
|Royalties ($000's)
|(451
|)
|(128
|)
|Production costs ($000's)
|(215
|)
|(37
|)
|Transportation and selling ($000's)
|(12
|)
|(3
|)
|Operating netback ($000's)1,2
|1,602
|478
|Sales volume (bbl)
|32,317
|8,187
|Sales ($/bbl)
|70.57
|78.91
|Royalties ($/bbl)
|(13.96
|)
|(15.63
|)
|Production costs ($/bbl)
|(6.65
|)
|(4.52
|)
|Transportation and selling ($/bbl)
|(0.39
|)
|(0.37
|)
|Operating netback ($/bbl)1,2
|49.57
|58.39
1 Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure and is a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. See“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in this news release. The calculation of operating netback is aligned with the definition found in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook.
2 Amounts and per unit measures are only presented for the Uzbekistan segment.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company refers to“operating netback” in this news release, a term with no standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and which may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. This additional information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Operating netback is calculated as sales less royalties, production costs and transportation and selling on a dollar basis and divided by the sales volume for the period on a per Mcf basis for natural gas and per boe basis for condensate. This non-GAAP measure is commonly used in the oil and gas industry to assist in measuring operating performance against prior periods on a comparable basis and has been presented to provide an additional measure to analyze the Company's sales on a per unit basis and the Company's ability to generate funds.
BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT ADVISORY
References herein to barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) are derived by converting gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand standard cubic feet (“Mcf”) of gas to one barrel of oil based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf to 1 barrel, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mcf to 1 barrel may be misleading as an indication of value, particularly if used in isolation.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as“expect”,“plan”,“estimate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“would”,“ongoing”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“seek”,“future”,“forecast”,“continue”, or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this MD&A includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to execute the Company's growth and sustainability strategies including the financing for these growth and sustainability strategies; the timing and ability of the Company to finalize a drilling rig and associated support services contracts to begin a multi-well drilling program in Uzbekistan during the third quarter of 2025; the timing and ability of the Company to complete a multi-well drilling program in Uzbekistan with modern stimulation techniques and further increase production rates; the timing and ability to approve the final investment decision for the first Alga LNG facility during the fourth quarter of 2025; the Company's expectation that Alga LNG production will commence in the second quarter of 2027; the Company's expectation that the total LNG fuel produced will have an energy-equivalent volume of over 1.5 million litres of diesel daily, while also reducing CO2 emissions by 390,000 MT per year, which is equivalent to removing more than 85,000 cars from the road annually; the timing and ability of the Company to operate and increase production and overall recovery rates at eight gas fields in Uzbekistan; the timing and ability to deliver repeatable, capital efficient production gains from future workovers; the timing and ability of the Company to increase the number of in-field flowline water separation systems; the timing and ability to realize multiple revenue streams that remain robust across varying economic conditions and geo-political priorities; the timing and ability to increase production by implementing artificial lift, workover and drilling programs; the timing and ability to reprocess 3-D seismic data and conduct a 3-D seismic program; the timing and ability for the 3D seismic data to provide higher resolutions, more accurately characterize the reservoirs and identify new targets; the timing and ability of the Company to evaluate existing pipeline and facilities infrastructure for optimization of water handling, field compression and the in-field gathering network; the timing and ability to use the two natural gas allocations for the Alga and Kuryk sites as feed gas for the Company's planned modular LNG production facilities; the timing and ability to liquefy natural gas to produce LNG; the timing and ability to conduct detailed engineering; the timing and ability to confirm LNG volume commitments with end-users; the Company's expectations in respect of the future uses of LNG; the timing and ability to acquire, transport and construct modular LNG production facilities; the timing and ability to obtain funding and proceed with construction of modular LNG production facilities; the timing and ability of the Company to commission the First Facility during the second quarter of 2026; the timing and ability of the First Facility to produce 48,000 gallons (80 MT) of LNG per day; the timing and ability to finalize LNG off-taker agreements for the First Facility; the timing and ability of the Company to construct two additional modular LNG facilities capable of producing 48,000 gallons (80 MT) of LNG per day at the First Facility site; the potential for the Sayakbay and Kolkuduk licenses to contain commercial deposits; the timing and ability of the Company to fund, permit and complete planned activities at Sayakbay including drilling two additional wells and conducting preliminary engineering for the production facilities; the timing and ability to optimize the planned method for direct lithium extraction; the timing and ability of the Company to generate a report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; the timing and ability to commence exploration mining activities to evaluate the potential for commercial lithium brine deposits; projections and timing with respect to natural gas and condensate production; expected markets, prices and costs for future natural gas and condensate sales; the timing and ability to obtain various approvals and conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities; the timing and ability to access natural gas pipelines; the timing and ability to access domestic and export sales markets; anticipated capital expenditures; forecasted capital and operating budgets and cashflows; anticipated working capital; sources and availability of financing for potential budgeting shortfalls; the timing and ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms, if at all; the potential for additional contractual work commitments to be significant; the ability to satisfy and fund the contractual work commitments; projections relating to the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; the expected reporting impacts of adopting amendments to IFRS accounting policies; and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.
This news release also includes forward-looking information regarding health risk management including, but not limited to: travel restrictions including shelter in place orders, curfews and lockdowns which may impact the timing and ability of Company personnel, suppliers and contractors to travel internationally, travel domestically and to access or deliver services, goods and equipment to the fields of operation; the risk of shutting in or reducing production due to travel restrictions, Government orders, crew illness, and the availability of goods, works and essential services for the fields of operations; decreases in the demand for oil and gas; decreases in the prices of natural gas, condensate and crude oil; potential for gas pipeline or sales market interruptions; the risk of changes to foreign currency controls, availability of foreign currencies, availability of hard currency, and currency controls or banking restrictions which restrict or prevent the repatriation of funds from or to foreign jurisdiction in which the Company operates; the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; access to capital and borrowings to fund operations and new business projects on terms acceptable to the Company; the timing and ability to meet financial and other reporting deadlines; and the inherent increased risk of information technology failures and cyber-attacks.
By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: the Company will be able to secure necessary drilling rigs, support services, and off-taker agreements in a timely manner; the engineering design and final investment decisions for additional LNG facilities will proceed as planned; the Government of Kazakhstan will continue to invest in infrastructure supporting the TITR expansion; additional drilling and testing will be successful in verifying deliverability rates and confirming mineral concentrations; the Company will be able to fund its initiatives through a combination of cash on hand, increased cashflows, debt or equity financing, asset sales, or other arrangements; the Company will be able to manage liquidity and capital expenditures through budgeting and authorizations for expenditures; the Company will be able to manage health, safety, and operational risks through existing precautions and guidelines; the Company will be able to adapt to changing trade policies, tariffs, and restrictions; and the Company will be able to manage the impact of geopolitical instability and sanctions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; the timing of regulatory approvals; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; the risk that prior lithium testing results may not be indicative of future testing results or actual results; imprecision of reserves estimates and ultimate recovery of reserves; the risk that historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the risk that the historical composition and quality of oil and gas does not accurately predict its future composition and quality; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; competitive action by other companies; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or the possibility that government approvals may be delayed or withheld; changes in environmental and other regulations; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international; international political events; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor.
These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ().
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
ABBREVIATIONS
The following is a summary of abbreviations used in this news release:
|3-D
|Three dimensional
|Mcf
|Thousands of standard cubic feet
|Mcf/d
|Thousands of standard cubic feet per day
|MMcf
|Millions of standard cubic feet
|bbl
|Barrels of oil
|bopd
|Barrels of oil per day
|boe
|Barrels of oil equivalent
|boe/d
|Barrels of oil equivalent per day
|MT
|Metric tonnes
|LNG
|Liquefied Natural Gas
|EV
|Electric Vehicle
|Kazakhstan
|Republic of Kazakhstan
|Uzbekistan
|Republic of Uzbekistan
The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO at 403-201-9694.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment