Human Vs Machine Judgment: Barrister Laina Chan On The Future Of Legal AI Research And Advocacy

Xraised recently sat down with Laina Chan , an award-winning Australian barrister and co-founder of MiAI Law, to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the boundaries of legal research and courtroom advocacy.

As a leader in legal AI research and the CEO of MiAI Law, Chan is driving a revolution that empowers legal professionals with smarter tools-without compromising the human judgment at the heart of justice.

Why Legal Research Needs a Technological Upgrade

Legal research is time-intensive, often burdened by inefficiencies that stall progress. Chan's new product, Law Reasoned by MiAI Law, tackles this problem by identifying the ratio decidendi (the legal principle necessary for the decision, which forms binding precedent), mapping judicial treatment of key legal principles, and enhancing legal research across Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Set to launch in London on 26 June, the platform reflects Chan's vision to“solve the legal research bottleneck” with a solution that is fast, accurate, and ethically grounded.

“Justice demands more than mechanical efficiency,” Chan told Xraised.“AI can support but never replace emotive decision-making and courtroom intuition.”

Legal AI Research: A Tool for Empowerment, Not Replacement

Chan believes that AI should complement, not erode, advocacy. While legal AI research can streamline data analysis and pattern recognition, the human element-especially in high-stakes decisions involving liberty, life, and reputation-must remain firmly in human hands.

“AI will never replace the lawyer's experience, their ability to read a room, or their knowledge of what really happened in court beyond what the judgment shows,” she explained.

The Balance Between Intuition and Information

Drawing on Daniel Kahneman's concepts of fast and slow thinking, Chan explained how legal strategy relies on both data and experience.

“Intuition in legal decision-making stems from deep experience,” she said.“But even then, it must be tested against data. That's where legal research powered by AI becomes so valuable-it validates or challenges our instincts.”

Preserving the Human Element in Legal Technology

At the core of MiAI Law's philosophy is the belief that technology should serve the practitioner, not replace them. That's why Chan's platform is designed to work in tandem with lawyers, allowing them to deliver efficient, affordable, and high-quality legal services without sacrificing their core strengths.

As the immediate past Deputy Chair of the Australian Construction Industry Forum, the former chair of the Society of Construction Law Australia and a top barrister in commercial law, Chan brings decades of courtroom insight into her approach to legal tech. Her accolades-including 2023 Top 100 Woman in Construction and 2021 Barrister of the Year-reflect not only her legal skill but also her forward-thinking mindset.

Looking Ahead: A Smarter Future for Legal Professionals

With MiAI Law set to debut its flagship tool in London, Chan's mission is clear: empower lawyers worldwide with next-generation legal AI research tools that retain the integrity of human advocacy.

Her message to the legal community?

“AI is not your competition-it's your ally. Let it take on the mechanical, so you can focus on the meaningful.”

