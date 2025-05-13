It's Boba Time & Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, & Enamel Pins

- Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- It's Boba Time and Neopets are launching a limited-time collaboration that brings nostalgic elements of the virtual Neopian world into boba shops across California, Nevada, and Arizona. Running from May 2 through May 29, this partnership features themed beverages, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins.

Two limited-edition drinks will be available throughout the duration of the promotion:

- Cloud Smoothie - A dreamy blend of lychee and butterfly pea tea, swirled with velvety milk foam and layered with sweet strawberry bits.

- Banana Strawberry Swirl - A creamy combination of vanilla ice cream blended with ripe bananas and strawberry bits.

Each purchase of a collaboration drink includes a blind-packaged Neopets sticker (while supplies last), featuring holographic collectible designs inspired by the game.

Guests who spend $25 or more-in-store and via mobile app-on qualifying purchases that include a collaboration drink will receive a limited-edition It's Boba Time x Neopets enamel pin, also while supplies last. In addition, select sticker packs and all pins will feature in-game coupon codes that can be redeemed on Neopets.

“We're always looking for ways to innovate and surprise our customers,” said Eunice Pak, President of Boba Time, Inc., franchisor of It's Boba Time brand.“This collaboration brings together nostalgic storytelling and handcrafted beverages in a way that's unique to our brand.”

The full collaboration is available at all It's Boba Time locations from May 2 through May 29, 2025.

About It's Boba Time

Founded in 2003 with a passion for blending the best of American flavors with the rich tradition of Asian milk tea. From smoothies and slushes to milk teas and açaí bowls, every drink is made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and endless customization options while offering free tapioca boba pearls in each drink. It's Boba Time has become a go-to destination for both boba lovers and those looking for bold, creative flavor combinations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and a welcoming atmosphere, It's Boba Time continues to redefine the beverage experience across Los Angeles, Orange County, and beyond. Discover more at itsbobatime or follow us on Instagram @itsbobatime .

**About Neopets**

Loved by 150 million players worldwide, Neopets is the world's favorite virtual pet game allowing players to create, care for, and raise a wide range of innovative characters in the land of Neopia. Originally browser-based, today players can interact with Neopets across mobile devices and in real life through board games, plushies, and trading cards. Under new leadership since July 2023, Neopets has reinvented itself, introducing 100+ classic mini-games, new storylines, and licensing partnerships. These partnerships include collectibles, merchandise, and tabletop gaming. Neopets blends digital and physical gaming engagement while living by core values of creativity and community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Neopets continues to evolve as an inclusive entertainment brand that connects generations of players through shared Neopian adventures.

