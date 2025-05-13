The Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Trustee Election Results For Its 2025 Unitholder Meeting
| Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|No.
|%
|No.
|%
|Christopher Charles Woodward
|8,173,330
|93.26
|%
|590,798
|6.74
|%
|Tim Kerr
|8,299,010
|94.69
|%
|465,118
|5.31
|%
In addition, the Fund reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Fund's auditors for the 2025 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.
About The Keg Royalties Income Fund
The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. (“KRL”). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.
With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and annual system sales exceeding $700 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named the number one restaurant company to work for in Canada in the latest edition of Forbes "Canada's Best Employers 2025" survey.
The Trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this press release.CONTACT: For further information contact: Investor Relations Telephone: 604-276-0242 E-mail: ...
